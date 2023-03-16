The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a final rule that eliminates the existing provisions of 37 CFR part 11 relating to continuing legal education (CLE) certification and recognition for patent practitioners. This means that 37 CFR 11.11(a)(3), which provided registered patent practitioners and those with limited recognition could certify their CLE completion to the Director of the Office of Enrollment and Discipline (OED), is no longer applicable. The final rule also eliminates the portion of 37 CFR 11.11(a)(1) stating that the OED Director could publish the CLE status of patent practitioners. Accordingly, this final rule adopts without change the interim final rule published on November 14, 2022 concerning CLE certification and recognition.

The USPTO decided to discontinue its voluntary CLE certification and recognition for patent practitioners, following consideration of public comments. This decision aims to put more emphasis on measures that will improve the quality of patents issued. To assist practitioners in this regard, USPTO is offering extensive guidance and instruction through online video sessions. It also encourages practitioners to stay up to date by utilizing all relevant material sources and maintaining professional competency.

The link to the final rule is available here: Final Rule

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.