United States:
Prosecution Pointer 371
15 March 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
REMINDER: On August 3, 2020, the USPTO published a final rule in
the Federal Register that includes a fee for new patent
applications filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(a) that are not filed
in DOCX format. This new fee was scheduled to become effective on
January 1, 2023, but the USPTO is delaying the effective date of
this fee until April 3, 2023. A link can be found here.
