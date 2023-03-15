REMINDER: On August 3, 2020, the USPTO published a final rule in the Federal Register that includes a fee for new patent applications filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(a) that are not filed in DOCX format. This new fee was scheduled to become effective on January 1, 2023, but the USPTO is delaying the effective date of this fee until April 3, 2023. A link can be found here.

