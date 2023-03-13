United States:
USPTO Announces All Patent Term Extension Requests To Be Filed Electronically
13 March 2023
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
On March 2, 2023, the USPTO announced that beginning on May 1,
2023, all patent term extension requests (PTEs) are to be filed via
the USPTO patent electronic filing system (Patent Center or
EFS-Web). During the pandemic, the USPTO had allowed for the
electronic filing of PTEs. Electronic filing will now be mandatory.
A link to the USPTO's final rule is here.
