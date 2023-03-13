On March 2, 2023, the USPTO announced that beginning on May 1, 2023, all patent term extension requests (PTEs) are to be filed via the USPTO patent electronic filing system (Patent Center or EFS-Web). During the pandemic, the USPTO had allowed for the electronic filing of PTEs. Electronic filing will now be mandatory. A link to the USPTO's final rule is here.

