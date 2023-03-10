ARTICLE

IBM has filed a lawsuit against home search giant Zillow for patent infringement. The suit alleges that Zillow has infringed IBM's patented technology related to how homes are searched and displayed online. This could be bad news for Zillow, as IBM is one of the most respected tech companies in the world but let's see what the court has to say. Stay tuned!

