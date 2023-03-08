self

Zachary Piccolomini is a shareholder in the Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice at Wolf Greenfield. He counsels clients in a wide variety of intellectual property matters, including patent and trademark portfolio development, IP due diligence, post-grant proceedings, IP litigation, and related issues.

Before joining Wolf Greenfield, Zach served as Counsel in the intellectual property group at an Am Law 50 law firm. He came to Wolf Greenfield as a lateral attorney in 2017.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Zach discusses his move to Wolf Greenfield, the firm's many strengths and gives an overview of important industry trends. Here are some of the highlights:

00:52 - Zach's focus at Wolf Greenfield

01:50 - Factors that brought Zach to Wolf Greenfield

03:51 - Wolf Greenfield's close and inclusive culture

04:54 - Professional and personal growth opportunities abound

06:20 - How Wolf Greenfield supports the practice of its attorneys

07:42 - What keeps Zach at Wolf Greenfield

08:56 - What Zach tells attorneys considering a career at Wolf Greenfield

10:24 - Hot 2023 topics include the potential impact of the EU's Unified Patent Court, patentable subject matter, and protecting inventions utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).

12:01 - Gratitude for those that helped Zach in his legal career

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.