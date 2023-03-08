The USPTO announced a PPH pilot program with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO). The PPH pilot program with the MyIPO will commence on March 2, 2023, and will run for a period of three years ending on March 1, 2026. The trial period may be extended upon mutual written decision by the offices. During the trial period, the offices intend to evaluate the PPH pilot program to determine whether and how the program should be modified. Either office may terminate the PPH pilot program early for any reason, including if the volume of participation exceeds a manageable level. A link to the announcement can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.