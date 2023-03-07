On February 24, the USPTO extended the written comment period for Joint USPTO–FDA Collaboration Initiatives until March 10, 2023. As we previously reported, the USPTO requested public input on areas for USPTO-FDA collaboration and engagement in response to President Biden's Executive Order to "help ensure that the patent system, while incentivizing innovation, does not also unjustifiably delay generic drug and biosimilar competition beyond that reasonably contemplated by applicable law." According to the notice published in the Federal Register, the USPTO extended the deadline "to ensure that all stakeholders have a sufficient opportunity to submit comments on the questions presented" in the earlier notice. Comments can be submitted through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at this link – Regulations.gov.

