The Agreement on the Unified Patent Court (UPC) has been ratified by Germany today - https://www.unified-patent-court.org/en/news/upc-agreement-ratification-breaking-news.

This confirms that the Unified Patent Court will open from 1 June 2023. Unitary patents, covering the European territories of all the contracting Member States that have ratified the Agreement, will also be available from 1 June 2023.

The sunrise period, during which patent owners can opt-out their European patents from the jurisdiction of the UPC, will begin on 1 March 2023.

