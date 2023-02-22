The Agreement on the Unified Patent Court (UPC) has been ratified by Germany today - https://www.unified-patent-court.org/en/news/upc-agreement-ratification-breaking-news.
This confirms that the Unified Patent Court will open from 1 June 2023. Unitary patents, covering the European territories of all the contracting Member States that have ratified the Agreement, will also be available from 1 June 2023.
The sunrise period, during which patent owners can opt-out their European patents from the jurisdiction of the UPC, will begin on 1 March 2023.
For more information, visit our Insights:
Strategic Considerations for Opting in or out of the Unified Patent Court
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.