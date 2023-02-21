On January 10, 2023, a PTAB panel granted a Petitioner's Request for Rehearing of Final Written Decision and, contemporaneously, issued a revised Final Written Decision in Unified Patents, LLC, v. 2BCom, LLC, IPR2020-00996, finding U.S. Patent No. 7,127,210 ("the '210 patent") unpatentable. The '210 patent is directed toward a wireless communication apparatus.

