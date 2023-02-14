In the past several years, United Services Automobile Association ("USAA") has asserted a number of patent lawsuits related to mobile check deposit, a feature that allows customers to deposit checks into their bank account using their smartphones. These USAA patents generally cover technology related to the process of capturing an image of a check, transmitting the image to a bank for processing, and crediting the funds to the customer's account.
In May 2022, a jury in Marshall, Texas, found that PNC infringed USAA's patents resulting in $218 million in damages. However, on January 19, 2023, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") issued its final written decision holding unpatentable claims 1-6, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of U.S. Patent No. 8,977,571 ("the '571 patent")-including all claims of the '571 patent that USAA asserted at trial against PNC. Because of the broad language in the jury form--- "Did USAA prove by a preponderance of the evidence that PNC infringed any of the asserted claims"---PNC argues that a new trial is warranted because it's unclear whether the jury's infringement verdict or damages award rested in part or in whole on the unpatentable patent claims.
