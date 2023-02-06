Finnegan attorney Chiaki Kobayashi authored an article titled, "Strategies for Parameter Patents in the United States," for the January 2023 issue of Intellectual Property Management, a journal of the Japan Intellectual Property Association. Finnegan partner Bryan Diner edited the article. The link to the full article (Japanese only) can be found here. (Vol. 73, No. 1, pp. 5-20).

