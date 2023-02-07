IN DEPTH

Improper inventorship typically arises in one or more of the following situations:

Nonjoinder – failing to name an inventor

Misjoinder – naming an incorrect inventor

Derivation – a named inventor deriving the invention from another unnamed inventor

A patentee can avoid invalidity by correcting inventorship under Section 256 in most circumstances. To correct inventorship, the patentee must understand the legal definition of an inventor in the US:

An inventor is the individual (or if a joint invention, the individuals) who invented or discovered the subject matter of the invention. Joint inventor contributions can be unequal, and contribution to one claim is sufficient.

An inventor must contribute to the conception of the invention; mere reduction-to-practice is not enough. For example, co-authorship on a peer-reviewed publication by itself is insufficient to meet the inventive contribution requirement, but can be used as support of inventorship.

In 2022, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that the Patent Act requires inventors to be natural persons—"that is, human beings"—and not an artificial intelligence (AI) system.

Looking ahead: Companies in industries that rely heavily on AI should ensure that humans are involved in the creation and/or development of intellectual property because a machine or AI will not qualify as an inventor in a US patent application.

Because the America Invents Act Section 256 removed the "without deceptive intent" requirement to correct inventorship, inventorship errors—whether intentional or not—can be corrected under Section 256. But inventorship issues made with deceptive intent can still cause a patent to be held unenforceable under a claim of inequitable conduct if the challenging party shows with clear and convincing evidence that the patent applicant withheld or misrepresented "but-for" material information and acted with specific intent to deceive the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Looking ahead: Patent owners can take proactive steps to mitigate risks associated with improper inventorship: