The Patent Public Search tool is a new web-based patent search application that replaces internal legacy search tools PubEast and PubWest and external legacy search tools PatFT and AppFT. Patent Public Search has two user selectable modern interfaces that provide enhanced access to prior art. A link is provided to the Patent Public Search tool can be found here.

