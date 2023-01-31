United States:
"Patenting 3D Printing Innovations: Why, When, How, And Who"
31 January 2023
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner Kate Nuehring Su spoke at TIPE's
(Technology, Industry, People, Economics) global conference
co-produced by Women in 3D Printingand SME, a nonprofit
professional association dedicated to advancing manufacturing. Kate
presented a seminar titled Patenting 3D Printing Innovations: Why,
When, How, and Who on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
TIPE's virtual global conference took place from January 24
through January 26, 2023, and brought inspirational women speakers
and panelists from around the globe to address all facets of
additive manufacturing including its technology innovations,
industry applications, people and the economics behind the
technology.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Are Ideas Protected By Copyright Law?
Romano Law
If you have a great idea for a new movie, television series or product and you want to pitch it to someone, how can you protect your idea from being stolen?
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Generative AI Generates Infringement Litigation
William Fry
On 17 January 2023, Getty Images announced that it had initiated High Court proceedings in London against Stable Diffusion Limited for copyright infringement. Separately, a class action...
IP Issues With AI Code Generators
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Automated content generation based on large language and image models, also known as generative artificial intelligence (AI), got public attention recently when an AI-generated...