Partner Kate Nuehring Su spoke at TIPE's (Technology, Industry, People, Economics) global conference co-produced by Women in 3D Printingand SME, a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing manufacturing. Kate presented a seminar titled Patenting 3D Printing Innovations: Why, When, How, and Who on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

TIPE's virtual global conference took place from January 24 through January 26, 2023, and brought inspirational women speakers and panelists from around the globe to address all facets of additive manufacturing including its technology innovations, industry applications, people and the economics behind the technology.

