PatentsView is a patent data visualization and analysis platform that increases the value, utility, and transparency of U.S. patent data. The initiative is supported by the Office of the Chief Economist in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

PatentsView regularly updates a database that links inventor and organizational patenting activity over time and includes documentation that presents all methods and sources. A link to PatentsView can be found here.

