Alexandra Kim is an associate at Wolf Greenfield, focusing her practice on patent litigation. She combines her legal skills with her deep scientific background to help Wolf Greenfield clients achieve their goals.

Before joining Wolf Greenfield full time, Alex was a summer associate at the firm. In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Alex discusses her time as a summer associate, her work in public health, and her return to Wolf Greenfield.

Here are a few of the highlights:

– Alex's current role at Wolf Greenfield 02:44 – Working at Wolf Greenfield as a summer associate

– The impact of the summer associate experience on Alex's decision to pursue a career in law 05:36 – Alex's lifelong interest in biomedical sciences and public health

– Working with other "happy nerds" 08:51 – Learning something new every day

– Starting at Wolf Greenfield in the midst of Covid 10:40 – The pleasure of mentoring new summer associates

