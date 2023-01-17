United States:
Prosecution Pointer 363
17 January 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO)
eight-part recurring Path to a Patent series covers everything from
intellectual property (IP) basics, to patent searching, to what
you'll need to draft and submit your patent application.
This free, virtual series, which is hosted by USPTO regional
offices, starts January 12 with the Path to a Patent, Part I: IP
basics and will run through March 16. A link to the program can be
found here.
