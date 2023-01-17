The United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) eight-part recurring Path to a Patent series covers everything from intellectual property (IP) basics, to patent searching, to what you'll need to draft and submit your patent application.

This free, virtual series, which is hosted by USPTO regional offices, starts January 12 with the Path to a Patent, Part I: IP basics and will run through March 16. A link to the program can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.