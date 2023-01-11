United States:
Why Broad Functional Patent Claims Suppress Medical Innovation
11 January 2023
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Head of Life Sciences Irena Royzman authored a Bloomberg
Law article titled "Why Broad Functional Patent Claims
Suppress Medical Innovation" on Jan. 9, 2023. The article
analyzes broad functional patent claims of biologic materials and
how a current US Supreme Court case could have a major impact on
drug development and other areas of innovation.
