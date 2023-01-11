Head of Life Sciences Irena Royzman authored a Bloomberg Law article titled "Why Broad Functional Patent Claims Suppress Medical Innovation" on Jan. 9, 2023. The article analyzes broad functional patent claims of biologic materials and how a current US Supreme Court case could have a major impact on drug development and other areas of innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.