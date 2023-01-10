The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently joined the WIPO GREEN technology exchange platform of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

WIPO GREEN was established in 2013 with an online technology exchange platform that connects entities with needs for solving climate change problems with sustainable solutions. The WIPO GREEN database includes thousands of technology resources in a wide range of green technology and climate change categories. In the energy space, WIPO GREEN provides resource and needs information from around the world in areas such as wind and solar technology, energy storage, and energy transmission and distribution. Technology information includes patents from around the world, university research technologies in conjunction with the Association of University Technology Managers, and technology information uploaded by individual, corporate, and organizational users. Users are also able to post needs in particular technology areas. For both those with technology resources and technology needs, parties are able to directly connect to engage in commercialization and licensing opportunities. Members of WIPO Green include intellectual property offices, research entities, nongovernmental organizations, and major corporations from around the world.

WIPO GREEN also works with intellectual property offices on various joint initiatives, increasing collaboration between offices and supporting the WIPO GREEN network. Joint initiatives have included matchmaking activities, acceleration projects in priority fields of technology, and the presentation of events showcasing the contribution of intellectual property management to new technology solutions.

On July 21st, the USPTO officially became a technology partner to the WIPO Green platform, the eleventh Intellectual Property Office to do so. In addition to potentially participating in current and future initiatives of WIPO GREEN and its technology partners, the USPTO will be making its own contributions to WIPO GREEN through its own initiatives. The first two such initiatives announced by the USPTO are:

The USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program. For patent applications with technologies relating to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, applicants can request that examination be accelerated, providing the opportunity for a faster patent grant.

The Patents for Humanity: Clean Energy Technologies awards competition. This competition recognize innovators who use new technologies to meet global challenges relating to clean energy. More information regarding this competition is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Additional information on the Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program can be found here.

