On January 10th, the USPTO is conducting a virtual three-day
workshop that focuses on helping participants learn the
fundamentals of the patent application process. The Stakeholder
Application Readiness Training (StART) is for independent
inventors, entrepreneurs, and anyone working for or with a small
business who want to file patent applications without the
assistance of a registered patent agent or attorney. A link to the
program can be found here.
