On January 10th, the USPTO is conducting a virtual three-day workshop that focuses on helping participants learn the fundamentals of the patent application process. The Stakeholder Application Readiness Training (StART) is for independent inventors, entrepreneurs, and anyone working for or with a small business who want to file patent applications without the assistance of a registered patent agent or attorney. A link to the program can be found here.

