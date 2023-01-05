In American National Manufacturing Inc. v. Sleep Number Corp., Nos. 21-1321, 21-1323, 21-1379, 21-1382 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 29, 2022), the Federal Circuit held that as long as a proposed claim amendment does not enlarge the scope of the claims, does not add new matter, and responds to a ground of unpatentability in the proceeding, the patent owner may also make additional amendments to a claim. The Federal Circuit also held that a clear typographical error does not render the claims unpatentable for lack of enablement. For a more detailed analysis of this case, please read "Dialing up Fixes to your Patent Claims: So Relaxing!"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.