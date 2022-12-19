Beginning on February 1, 2023, a new program at the USPTO expedites examination for a broad scope of technologies to prevent cancer and cancer mortality, in support of President Biden's Cancer Moonshot. Patent applications pertaining to the qualifying technologies will be advanced out of turn for examination and will be reviewed earlier (accorded special status). The program is scheduled to run until either January 31, 2025, or the date by which the USPTO accepts a total of 1,000 grantable petitions (whichever is earlier). A link to more information can be found here.

