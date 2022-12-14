United States:
USPTO Announces Cancer Moonshot Expedited Examination Pilot Program
14 December 2022
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
The USPTO has published a Federal Register Notice announcing a new
program: the Cancer Moonshot Expedited Examination Pilot
Program.
Beginning on February 1, 2023, the new program expedites
examination for a broad scope of technologies to prevent cancer and
cancer mortality. Patent applications pertaining to the qualifying
technologies will be accorded special status and reviewed earlier.
The program is scheduled to run until either January 31, 2025, or
the date by which the USPTO accepts a total of 1,000 grantable
petitions, whichever is earlier.
The new program replaces the USPTO's Cancer Immunotherapy
Pilot Program, which expedites examination for eligible patent
applications pertaining to methods of treating a cancer using
immunotherapy and terminates on January 31, 2023.
