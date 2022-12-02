United States:
Prosecution Pointer 357
02 December 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
A USPTO Resource Center librarian will demonstrate how to use
the new Patent Public Search tool. The virtual webinar will be held
on Thursday, December 8, from 2-3 p.m. ET. A link to register for
the program can be found here.
