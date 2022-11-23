On May 27, 2022, Unified Patents, LLC ("Unified") filed a Petition requesting inter partes review ("IPR") of claims 1-3 and 5-25 of U.S. Patent No. 7,321,777 ("the '777 Patent"), assigned to Speir Technologies Ltd. ("Speir"). The technology of the '777 Patent involves a wireless communication system for locating wireless devices. A wireless device locator is used to transmit location-finding signals to a target wireless communications device. The target device then transmits reply signals for each received location-finding signal, which are in turn received by the location finding device. Based on a device type and an associated latency of the target device, a time delay between the transmittal and reception of the location-finding signals and respective reply signals can be determined. This time delay can be used to compute an approximate distance between the target device and the location finding device.

