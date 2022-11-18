A column authored by Jason Balich titled "Escape Infringing a Patented Method of Manufacturing – Legally" was published in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' Chemical Engineering Progress (CEP) Magazine. In this article, Jason discusses that while a company cannot simply practice a method of manufacturing protected by a US patent within the US, there are opportunities to legally avoid patent infringement by manufacturing a product abroad and then importing it into the US. He goes on to outline those scenarios.



