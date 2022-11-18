Under PCT Rule 80.5, if the expiration of any period during which any document or fee in connection with an international application was required to reach an Office fell on a day on which the Office is not open to the public for the purposes of the transaction of official business, that period id extended to expire on the next succeeding business day.

