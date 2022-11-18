Any request for early publication of an international application must be submitted directly to the International Bureau (IB) (see PCT Article 21(2)(b) and Rule 48.4). One can either upload a signed letter requesting early publication of an international application via ePCT with or without strong authentication, or by completing an ePCT Action "Request for Early Publication" in ePCT if one has access to the application with strong authentication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.