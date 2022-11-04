United States:
Prosecution Pointer 353
04 November 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
For US applications and patents, during examination of a
pending patent application or after the patent is granted, the
owner of the patent may change: 1) the original owner may transfer
ownership to another entity or party, through an
“assignment;” or 2) the original owner may retain
ownership but change its name. The original owner should record the
assignment or name change with the USPTO's Assignment
Recordation Branch by filing a Recordation Cover Sheet along with a
copy of the actual assignment or proof of name change.
