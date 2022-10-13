ARTICLE

In order to get erroneous assignee information appearing on a printed patent corrected, one must file a certificate of correction. If the correct data is indicated on the Issue Fee Transmittal (PTOL-85b), a Certificate of Correction will be issued. This would be considered an Office error and does not require a fee or petition. If this is an applicant's error, that is the correct assignee's name and/or address is not indicated on the PTOL-85B, a Petition under 1.183 is required.

