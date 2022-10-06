United States:
Prosecution Pointer 349
06 October 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO's Electronic Business Center (EBC) is unable to
remove unwanted documents from an application. One can contact the
Petitions office to request assistance with petitioning to have the
document removed from the Image File Wrapper. The Petitions office
can be reached at 571-272-3282.
