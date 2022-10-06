ARTICLE

The USPTO's Electronic Business Center (EBC) is unable to remove unwanted documents from an application. One can contact the Petitions office to request assistance with petitioning to have the document removed from the Image File Wrapper. The Petitions office can be reached at 571-272-3282.

