USPTO Leadership

  • This month, Director Kathi Vidal delivered official remarks at the International Copyright Institute and at the Global Forum on Intellectual Property.
  • Director Vidal was appointed as a Federal Co-Chair of the National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
  • The USPTO announced the addition of new Co-Vice Chairs of the Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2). The new leaders include:
    • Alejandra Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development
    • Don Cravins, Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development
    • Laurie E. Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Director
    • Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation (NSF) Director
    • Shira Perlmutter, Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office

USPTO News

Notices, Guidance, and Requests

Final Rule

  • There are no new final rules.

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • NXP USA, Inc. v. Impinj, Inc., IPR2021-01556, Paper 13 (September 7, 2022) [AIA § 314(a), affirming decision denying rehearing – the only appropriate time for a petitioner to offer a stipulation related to Fintiv factor 4 related to the overlap between issues raised in the petition and in parallel proceedings is prior to the Board's decision on institution] (sua sponte Director review decision)
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.

New Requests for POP Review

  • Xerox Corporation v. Bytemark, Inc. (IPR2022-00624) [Requesting POP review of Institution Decision on the basis that that the Board "improperly and incorrectly distinguished between the blocking the purchaser and blocking the account of the purchaser, which detrimentally resulted in the determination that Petitioners failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that the challenged claims ... are unpatentable."]

