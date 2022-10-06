ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

A Cautionary Tale About An Overzealous Investigation Of Computer Misconduct Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. Employers often assume they are empowered to exercise broad discretion when investigating employee computer misconduct, especially when employees are suspected of using company emails...

Adding Additional Classes To Your Existing Trademark Amini & Conant Business owners may file trademark applications and later wish to add additional classes as their businesses expand to more goods and services. Unfortunately, people cannot directly amend...

IP And NFTs: Where Are We? Seyfarth Shaw LLP Famed director Quentin Tarantino and production company Miramax settled their infringement lawsuit over non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") before the US District Court for the Central District of California...

Be Careful What You Give Away Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP In In re: John Bradley McDonald, LLC, No. 2021-1697 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 10, 2022), the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("Federal Circuit") affirmed a decision by the Patent Trial...

Implied Copyright License To Photographs Of Artist Formerly Known As Prince McDermott Will & Emery The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a ruling that a marketer had an implied copyright license to distribute marketing materials containing digital copies of photographs...