In this episode, IP Goes Pop! co-hosts and Volpe Koenig shareholders, Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue take you through their first round of pop culture "game-changers." That is, who were the people, artists, or innovators where the world was never the same after them. Game changers exist in so many pop culture areas, including movies, music, television, and sports. In the world of patents and inventions, game changers from hundreds of years ago still impact our lives every day.

While the age of the tinkering in the garage or basement and coming up with an invention that changes the world may be much less likely today, this episode looks at the history of how a few brilliant minds saw a problem and set forth solving--not just for themselves, but for an entire world.

Michael and Joe set the table with their choices for iconic pop-culture game changers in basketball, music fandoms, special effects, TV shows, and stand-up comedy. These were legends that helped redefine their crafts. This episode then takes us further back into patent history than IP Goes Pop! has ever gone before. Michael and Joe dig deep into the patent archives and pull out some exceptional early inventions that are still relevant now. You will hear the story of each inventor, the background of their invention, and how their innovations impacted the larger culture.

In many ways, pop culture is defined by constant change. You never know from whom, from where, or how innovations will come about, but you can rest assured IP Goes Pop! will be there to walk you through the intellectual property game changers that continue to influence our world and the ways we interact with it.

This episode may inspire a listener to put an idea into practice that could end up making everyone's life better or easier. The next game-changing invention could be just around the corner of curiosity and problem solving.

Timestamps:

2:45 Sports Game Changers

5:33 Music Game Changers

8:07 Movie Game Changers

11:27 Television Game Changers

13:27 Comedy Game Changers

16:29 Game-Changing Inventions

Improvement in propelling machinery by magnetism and electro-magnetism, US132A Thomas Davenport

Electric Lamp, US223898A Thomas Edison

Improvement in telegraphy, US174465A Alexander Graham Bell

Improvement in India-rubber fabrics, US3462A Charles Goodyear

Improvement in hoisting apparatus, US31128A Elisha Graves Otis



34:09 Final Thoughts on Game-Changing IP

Elimination of boredom and invention slow down, "Tinker-ers" vs. TikTokers?

Working from home and innovation

