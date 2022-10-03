ARTICLE

Documents that have been submitted to the USPTO through EFS-WEB with incorrect indexing may be corrected without customer involvement through normal USPTO quality assurance processes during a ten business day period after submission. Please wait to see if the indexing is corrected before contacting the Electronic Business Center (EBC). If the documents are still without the correct indexing after ten days, one should contact the EBC to identify the problem and request that the documents be reindexed.

