United States:
Prosecution Pointer 348
03 October 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Documents that have been submitted to the USPTO through
EFS-WEB with incorrect indexing may be corrected without customer
involvement through normal USPTO quality assurance processes during
a ten business day period after submission. Please wait to see if
the indexing is corrected before contacting the Electronic Business
Center (EBC). If the documents are still without the correct
indexing after ten days, one should contact the EBC to identify the
problem and request that the documents be reindexed.
