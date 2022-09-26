Winston & Strawn Partners Samantha Lerner and Brian Ferguson have contributed to The Sedona Conference Working Group Series' recently published Commentary on Patent Litigation Best Practices: Streamlining Lower-Value Patent Cases Chapter.

The publication proposes a streamlined program that, if opted into by both parties, would resolve patent disputes faster and more cost-effectively, and facilitate early settlements. As a result, thousands of patent cases could be eligible for and benefit from the program every year.

The series is one of the Working Group commentaries published by The Sedona Conference, a 501(c)(3) research and educational institute dedicated to the advanced study of law and policy in the areas of antitrust law, complex litigation, intellectual property, data security, and privacy liability.

Public comments and feedback are open until January 15, 2023. Download here.

