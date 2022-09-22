On September 30, the USPTO's?new?Patent Public Search tool (PPUBS) is replacing four legacy tools—Public-Examiner's Automated Search Tool (PubEAST), Public-Web-based Examiner's Search Tool (PubWEST), Patent Full-Text and Image Database (PatFT), and Patent Application Full-Text and Image Database (AppFT). Existing links to U.S. patents and U.S. pre-grant publications in PatFT and AppFT will be terminated following the retirement of these services. One can directly access U.S. patents and U.S. pre-grant publications via Patent Public Search and can set up links for direct document access to U.S. patents and U.S. pre-grant publications on a webpage or document. A link to the Patent Public Search can be found here.

