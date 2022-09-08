United States:
Prosecution Pointer 345
08 September 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
WIPO maintains listings of intellectual property
Offices' closed dates that are furnished yearly by the
respective Offices. They are then expanded and updated with
subsequent information received by the International Bureau. A link
can be found here to the site.
