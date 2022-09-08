ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To listen to the podcast, please click here

In this podcast, Finnegan partners Jeff Totten and Tim McAnulty provide an update on Apple v. Fintiv.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Precedential No. 23: FUCK Fails To Function As A Source Indicator For Jewelry, Bags, And Retail Services, Says TTAB Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. Erik Brunetti, famous in the trademark world for knocking the scandalous and immoral provision of Section 2(a) out of the Lanham Act [TTABlogged here], returned...

Avoiding Trademark Conflicts When Rebranding McLane Middleton, Professional Association Q: I'm in the process of rebranding my business and am closing in on a final company name with my team. Our top choice for a name seems to be available for registration...

The Curious Case Of Burrow-Giles Lithographic (An 1884 U.S. Supreme Court Decision Involving "New" Camera Technology), And How It Could Help Shape Today's Thinking On Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inventorship Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP In August 2022, the Federal Circuit in Thaler v. Vida held that U.S. patent law requires a "human" inventor. In 1884, the U.S. Supreme Court in Burrow-Giles Lithographic Co. v. Sarony...

Seventh Circuit Emphasizes The Necessity Of A Written Invention Assignment Agreement Foley Hoag LLP Written invention assignment agreements provide critical protection for employers because without one, employees generally own patent rights to employment related inventions.

Metaverse: Patent Infringement In Virtual Worlds Holland & Knight If patent holders want to exclude others from using their invention, then they need to keep an eye on the marketplace to spot infringers.