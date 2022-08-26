United States:
Podcast: August 2022 - Last Month At The Federal Circuit Podcast Series
26 August 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit—a look at
recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual
property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partners Beth Ferrill and Frank DeCosta discuss an
important decision addressing artificial intelligence.
To listen to the podcast, please click here
