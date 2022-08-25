United States:
Prosecution Pointer 343
25 August 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
When working in Patent Center, saved submissions will
now be stored for 14 days, which is an increase from the previous 7
days in EFS-Web.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
The Importance Of A Work Made For Hire Agreement
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
It is ideal for a business to employ policies and strategies to own intellectual property, not merely to receive an assignment or license thereto. One tool for doing so is to ensure...