Need to file amendments to drawings after allowance? The USPTO's Office of Publications enters amendments to drawings after allowance. If such an amendment is forwarded to the examiner, the examiner should forward or return the application to the Office of Publications. The examiner should not deny entry of any drawing submission that includes only formal changes.

