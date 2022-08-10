ARTICLE

A consideration when filing international at, e.g., the PCT, is whether a contracting state has national legislation which restricts the filing of international applications with patent offices for reasons of national security. The International Bureau is aware of filing restrictions for reasons of national security in the following PCT Contracting States here.

