In this issue:

Q&A with Arnold & Porter PTAB Practitioner Ali Sharifahmadian

Upcoming Events and Speaking Engagements

Recent PTAB Memorandum Regarding DiscretionaryFintivDenials

Recent PTAB Memorandum Regarding Applicant Admitted Prior Art (AAPA)

Interim Process for PTAB Decision Circulation/Internal PTAB Review and Updates to Interim Process for Director Review

In-Person PTAB Hearings to Resume at USPTO

Recent IPRs Involving Director Review

Recent District Court Decision Regarding Impact of Statements During IPR on District Court Infringement Allegations

We are pleased to present the inaugural issue of Arnold & Porter's PTAB Newsletter, a monthly offering of timely information and recent developments relevant to practice before the PTAB. This publication may address updates to USPTO policy (e.g., guidance memoranda) and to relevant case law (e.g., USPTO Director Review decisions, Federal Circuit or district court case law, or notable PTAB decisions). Our aim is to provide digestible summaries of these developments with links to the source material for further information.

