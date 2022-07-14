On May 3, 2022, a panel of three PTAB administrative patent judges granted a motion for additional discovery in TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. v. Parkervision, Inc., IPR2021-00985, (PTAB 2022), in which the PTAB deemed the Final Infringement Contentions from the district court litigation between the parties discoverable for purposes of the IPR proceeding.

