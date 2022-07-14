ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The USPTO's Patent Center has a single interface for filing and managing patent applications. Applicants can be saved on all pages throughout the submission process in Patent Center. Up to 60 documents can be uploaded into Patent Center in a single submission. Additionally, as a registered user, you can upload PDF, .docx, .txt and .zip files into Patent Center.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.