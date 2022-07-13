The strategies used to create and maintain strong pharmaceutical patent portfolios must evolve with developments in the pharmaceutical space. These developments include not just scientific advancements but also requirements and practices of regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This article addresses innovative prosecution strategies and useful considerations

that may facilitate better agreement between pharmaceutical patent practice and FDA policy.

Read "Latest Developments in IP Strategies for Pharmaceuticals″

Summer 2022, International Pharmaceutical Industry

