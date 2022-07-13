The strategies used to create and maintain strong pharmaceutical
patent portfolios must evolve with developments in the
pharmaceutical space. These developments include not just
scientific advancements but also requirements and practices of
regulatory bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA). This article addresses innovative prosecution
strategies and useful considerations
that may facilitate better agreement between pharmaceutical patent practice and FDA policy.
Summer 2022, International Pharmaceutical Industry
