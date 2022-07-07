ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 31, 2022, the USPTO is retiring Public PAIR. To continue to access documents and statuses on publicly available patents and patent applications, use the USPTO's Patent Center. A link to the Patent Center can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.