United States:
Prosecution Pointer 336
07 July 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On July 31, 2022, the USPTO is retiring Public PAIR. To continue
to access documents and statuses on publicly available patents and
patent applications, use the USPTO's Patent Center. A link to
the Patent Center can be found here.
