The Patents petitions timeline provides applicants access to petitions that can be submitted during each stage of patent prosecution process and information related to each specific petition and deciding office. Also, the timeline provides information on both the historical grant rates and the pendency of decided petitions. Recently, the USPTO updated the petitions timeline to include additional information to assist applicants when and how to file a petition. Specifically, the USPTO updated the timeline to include the median number of days until a decision is made (pendency) for each petition type. Inclusion of the median number of days will help petitioners better determine the historical time frame for receiving a decision for each petition type listed on the timeline. A link to the Patents Petition Timeline microsite can be found here.

