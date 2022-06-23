On June 21, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Universal Golf Club Shaft and Golf Club Head Connection Adaptors, Certain Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1320).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a May 19, 2022 complaint filed by Club-Conex, LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona alleging violations of Section 337 by Respondent Top Golf Equipment Co. Limited China in the unlawful importation/sale of certain universal golf club shaft and golf club head connection adaptors, certain components thereof, and products containing the same that infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 7,857,709 and 8,562,454. See our May 19, 2022 post for more details regarding the complaint.

According to the Notice, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Further, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that he will preside in the investigation.

