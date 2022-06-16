United States:
Prosecution Pointer 333
16 June 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
REMINDER: PCT-SAFE will no longer be supported by WIPO as of
July 1, 2022. As such, one can no longer use PCT-SAFE to prep your
RO-101 for submission RO/IB.
